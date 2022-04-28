DALLAS (KDAF) — Yep, our mouths are watering too don’t you worry. There was a beautiful tease earlier in the week about a new Blue Bell ice cream flavor hitting not only the shelves of Texas but shelves around the country as well. It’s finally arrived.

The new flavor has been dubbed, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload. It contains what Blue Bell describes as a smooth milk chocolate ice cream loaded up with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

This new flavor will be available for a limited time along with Bride’s Cake and Southern Blackberry Cobbler.