Black lawmakers in Texas say the state is falling short in addressing COVID-19 impact on black and brown Texans

The latest Associated Press analysis of available data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though blacks are only about 14% of the population. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

DALLAS (AP) — Black lawmakers in Texas say the state is falling short in addressing their pleas for better racial data and efforts to decrease COVID-19′s decidedly deadly toll on black Americans.

The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that black lawmakers have asked for a task force and a more accurate count of the disease’s impact on black and brown Texans.

Texas has struggled to track racial health disparities. Many of the more than 70,000 confirmed cases and 1,700 deaths on the state’s case dashboard do not have information on race and ethnicity.