DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of the best burgers of your dreams are right here in the southern region.

If you are looking for some of the juiciest, sizzling hot burgers, LawnLove.com recently unveiled its list of the best burgers. Of course, Texas made the list!

LawnLove is a lawn care service website that allows you to discover local lawn care services. Houston ranked at #14 and Dallas came in the Top 20, ranking at #19.

“We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on four categories. We considered access to burger vendors, consumer ratings, and national recognition, among nine total metrics,” LawnLove said.

Austin surprisingly ranked at #36 and Waco trailed right after ranking at #53.