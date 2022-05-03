DALLAS (KDAF) — Another year for the Big Tex Scholarship Program means more money in the pockets of Texas students to help with college tuition.

On Monday, it was announced that the State Fair of Texas dished out over $1.2 million in new college scholarships. “We are awarding 202 scholarships to deserving students across the Lone Star State: 77 Juanita Craft Scholarships, 119 Youth Livestock Scholarships, two Seasonal Employee Scholarships, one Benny Clark Memorial Scholarship, one Clarice Tinsley Journalism Scholarship, one Peggy Sloan Memorial Scholarship, and one Terry Griffin Memorial Scholarship.”

Since its inception over 30 years ago, the program has awarded scholarships to more than 3,000 students for a total of more than $16.1 million.

“Honoring the legacy of South Dallas resident and civil rights activist Juanita Craft, each year, the State Fair awards college scholarships to selected applicants from six Dallas ISD high schools surrounding the Fair Park area – Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, Franklin D. Roosevelt, James Madison, Lincoln, North Dallas, and Woodrow Wilson high schools. In addition, the State Fair awards scholarships to selected applicants who have participated in youth livestock competitions at the State Fair of Texas. The Seasonal Employee Scholarship serves as a thank you to the Fair’s seasonal employees for their hard work and dedication to the State Fair of Texas – both qualified seasonal employees and their dependents are eligible for this opportunity.”

