Dallas (KDAF) — After a long anticipated wait, Texas has spoken!

The 2023 Big Tex Choice Award finalists have officially been announced. The choices sure are mouth-watering! Once a list of 19 savory and 17 sweet contenders, it has now been narrowed down to the final countdown.

“…. these semi-finalist contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative,” State Fair of Texas said.

Who are you rooting for?

DEEP FRIED CHEESY CRAB TATER BITES by Isaac Rousso

DEEP FRIED PHO by Michelle Le

LOADED FRIES PIZZA by the Tom Grace

OX’CELLENT SOUL ROLL by Kerston & Shawn Thorns

TURKEY RIBS! by Abel Gonzales

2023 Sweet Finalists

BISCOFF® DELIGHT by the Stephen El Gidi

BOURBON BANANA CARAMEL SOPAPILLAS by Cody & Lauren Hays

FERNIE’S FRIED CHERRY PIE IN THE SKY by Christi Erpillo & Johnna McKee