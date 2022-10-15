DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone is rooting for their college football teams and NFL teams to get wins this weekend, a lottery player around South Texas will be celebrating like it’s 1999.

The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night’s drawing was sold outside of San Antonio, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #Schertz! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The winning ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, excluding the Mega Ball to notch the big win; the player also chose the Megaplier option to take its winnings from $1M to $2M.

It was sold at a QuikTrip on 23953 IH 35 N in the city of Schertz; the $2M ticket was a Quick Pick.