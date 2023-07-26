Buc-ee's does have other locations outside the Lone Star State... this off brand supermercado in Mexico is a nice take though.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Buc-ee’s is officially international!

Well, TECHNICALLY.

An off-brand version is opening as a supermercado in Mexico. Local, Ramon Montelongo is the alleged owner of the mercado, and was excited to share the news with his followers on Facebook:

The business will be located in Matamoros Tamaulipas and will likely sell grocery items and international beers, Montelongo told culture magazine MySA.

Buc-ee’s does have other locations outside the Lone Star State. You can find locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

We wonder if they will also sell beaver nuggets.