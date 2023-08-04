One Beyhiver will be blessed with $20,000 to go towards small businesses.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The streets have been buzzing and the rumors are true.

The Queen has teamed up with local Plano-based Lexus USA partners with the Beyonce Renaissance Tour and BeyGood Foundation to give away $20,000. The luxury car brand joins as the exclusive automotive partner of the U.S. leg of the tour, according to Lexus.

Photo: Lexus

Beyonce will be in Arlington, on Sept. 21 for the Renaissance Tour at the AT&T Stadium. For each city she performs in, Lexus is providing $20,000 in each city to help small minority-owned businesses, the luxury car brand said.

“Lexus is honored to be part of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and contribute to BeyGOOD Foundation’s mission focused on economic equity,” said Mia Phillips, senior manager, advertising and media for Lexus. “We are confident this collaboration will make a significant impact on entrepreneurs in every city we touch.”

Bey just keeps on giving!