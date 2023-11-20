The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Millions of Americans will be traveling this week for Thanksgiving. AARP predicts this year will be the third busiest travel period in 20 years.

Its estimated that 55.4 million people plan to travel more than 50 miles from home this week. This is a 2.3 percent increases from last year’s data, according to AARP.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest days to travel ahead of the holiday; Sunday is generally the busiest day to return, AARP reported.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies and seas compared to 2022,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a press release.

The TSA estimates 30 million passengers will be screened for travel from Nov. 17 through Nov. 28, 2.6 million passengers on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday, Nov. 22. TSA also estimates it will screen 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Use this infomration to plan ahead for your holiday travels to the airport this year!