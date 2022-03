DALLAS (STACKER) — Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for any family. If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Keep reading to see if where you grew up or currently live made the list.

#25. Highland Village

– Population: 16,519

– Median home value: $360,600 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,933 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $147,222

– Top public schools: Marcus High School (A+), Heritage Elementary School (A), Briarhill Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Primrose School of Highland Village (unavailable)



– Pictured: 2800 Lakeside Pkwy Apt 403, Flower Mound ($1.3 million, 2 bedrooms)

#24. Allen

– Population: 101,699

– Median home value: $303,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,487 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $105,925

– Top public schools: Lovejoy High School (A+), Jenny Preston El (A+), Beverly Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Carpe Diem Private Preschool: Allen (unavailable), Heritage Montessori Academy of Allen (unavailable), Watters Montessori Academy (unavailable)



– Pictured: 417 Woodlake Dr, Allen ($2.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#23. Lantana

– Population: 9,462

– Median home value: $396,600 (96% own)

– Median rent: $2,779 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $147,656

– Top public schools: Argyle Middle School (A), Guyer High School (A), Harpool Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Primrose School of Lantana (unavailable)



– Pictured: 7024 Mitchell Ct, Lantana ($695,000, 5 bedrooms)

#22. The Hills

– Population: 2,586

– Median home value: $547,700 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,984 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $165,179

– Top public schools: Lake Travis High School (A), Hudson Bend Middle School (A), Lakeway Elementary School (A)



– Pictured: 103 The Hills Dr, Austin ($1.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

#21. Bunker Hill Village

– Population: 3,940

– Median home value: $1,490,300 (96% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $247,188

– Top public schools: Memorial High School (A+), Cornerstone Academy (A), Frostwood Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: The Yellow School at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church (unavailable)



– Pictured: 11719 Greenbay Dr, Houston ($4.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#20. Highland Park

– Population: 9,168

– Median home value: $1,508,900 (83% own)

– Median rent: $2,275 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $211,136

– Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (A+), School of Science & Engineering (A+), Highland Park High School (A+)



– Pictured: 4224 Armstrong Pkwy, Highland Park ($13.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#19. Plano

– Population: 287,064

– Median home value: $320,100 (59% own)

– Median rent: $1,418 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $95,602

– Top public schools: Jasper High School (A+), Liberty High School (A+), Plano West Senior High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Prestonwood Christian Academy (A+), John Paul II High School (A+), Yorktown Education (A)



– Pictured: 2000 Willow Bend Dr, Plano ($4.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#18. Sunnyvale

– Population: 6,484

– Median home value: $380,400 (91% own)

– Median rent: $843 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $132,488

– Top public schools: Sunnyvale Middle School (A+), Sunnyvale Elementary School (A), Sunnyvale High School (A)

– Top private schools: Grace Fellowship Christian School (unavailable)



– Pictured: 217 The Falls Dr, Sunnyvale ($779,000, 4 bedrooms)

#17. Colleyville

– Population: 26,462

– Median home value: $516,500 (96% own)

– Median rent: $2,141 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $163,509

– Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School (A+), Old Union Elementary School (A+), George Dawson Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: Covenant Christian Academy (A), Crown of Life Lutheran School (unavailable), Waypoint Montessori (unavailable)



– Pictured: 1707 Cheek Sparger Rd, Colleyville ($2.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#16. Sienna

– Population: 19,486

– Median home value: $359,600 (90% own)

– Median rent: $1,543 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $149,018

– Top public schools: Sienna Crossing Elementary School (A), Scanlan Oaks Elementary School (A), Ridge Point High School (A)

– Top private schools: Divine Savior Academy Sienna (unavailable)



– Pictured: 10611 Crystal Spring Dr, Missouri City ($1.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#15. Friendswood

– Population: 39,688

– Median home value: $284,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,389 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $111,478

– Top public schools: Clear Horizons Early College High School (A+), Friendswood High School (A+), Windsong Intermediate School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Galloway School (unavailable), Primrose School of Friendswood (unavailable), The Goddard School – Friendswood (unavailable)



– Pictured: 1109 Cowards Creek Dr, Friendswood ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#14. Sugar Land

– Population: 118,709

– Median home value: $323,300 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,775 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $121,274

– Top public schools: Clements High School (A+), Dulles High School (A+), Stephen F. Austin High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Logos Preparatory Academy (A+), Fort Bend Christian Academy (A+), Saint Theresa Catholic School – Sugar Land (A)



– Pictured: 1306 Horseshoe Dr, Sugar Land ($5.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#13. Brushy Creek

– Population: 18,399

– Median home value: $294,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,517 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $110,179

– Top public schools: Round Rock High School (A+), Vista Ridge High School (A+), Stiles Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Primrose School of Round Rock (unavailable)



– Pictured: 4709 Sam Bass Rd, Round Rock ($899,900, 4 bedrooms)

#12. Murphy

– Population: 20,612

– Median home value: $351,400 (85% own)

– Median rent: $2,119 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $126,196

– Top public schools: Murphy Middle School (A+), Martha Hunt Elementary School (A+), Boggess Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Oak Brook School (unavailable), Heritage Montessori Academy (unavailable), The Learning Experience – Murphy (unavailable)



– Pictured: 622 Embercrest Dr, Murphy ($719,900, 5 bedrooms)

#11. Spring Valley Village

– Population: 4,282

– Median home value: $789,000 (97% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (3% rent)

– Median household income: $206,654

– Top public schools: Memorial High School (A+), Cornerstone Academy (A), Valley Oaks Elementary School (A)



– Pictured: 5 Burkhart Forest Ct, Houston ($1.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#10. West Lake Hills

– Population: 3,311

– Median home value: $1,001,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,433 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $187,569

– Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (A+), Westlake High School (A+), Cedar Creek Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Trinity Episcopal School of Austin (A), Fusion Academy Austin (unavailable), Bright Horizons at Westlake (unavailable)



– Pictured: 1 Sundown Pkwy, Austin ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#9. Frisco

– Population: 177,020

– Median home value: $395,900 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,505 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $127,055

– Top public schools: Liberty High School (A+), Independence High School (A+), Reedy High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Legacy Christian Academy (A+), Grace Covenant Academy – Frisco (A-), Frisco Montessori Academy (unavailable)



– Pictured: 5 Stonebriar Way, Frisco ($5.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#8. Flower Mound

– Population: 76,555

– Median home value: $361,900 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,731 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $137,285

– Top public schools: Flower Mound High School (A+), Coppell Middle School – North (A+), Colleyville Heritage High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Coram Deo Academy of Flower Mound (A+), Temple Christian Academy (A), Alden Montessori School (unavailable)



– Pictured: 1601 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound ($4.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#7. University Park

– Population: 25,036

– Median home value: $1,295,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $2,069 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $224,485

– Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (A+), School of Science & Engineering (A+), Highland Park High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Day School at HP Pres (unavailable)



– Pictured: 6211 Saint Andrews Dr, University Park ($5.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#6. Fulshear

– Population: 9,906

– Median home value: $399,300 (98% own)

– Median rent: $2,594 (2% rent)

– Median household income: $166,863

– Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (A+), Obra D. Tompkins High School (A+), Fred & Patti Shafer Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Chrysalis (unavailable)



– Pictured: 3911 Weston Dr, Fulshear ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#5. Southlake

– Population: 31,292

– Median home value: $676,900 (94% own)

– Median rent: $1,367 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $240,248

– Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School (A+), Carroll Middle School (A+), Carroll Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Clariden School (A-), Carpe Diem Private Preschool: Southlake (unavailable), Fusion Academy Southlake (unavailable)



– Pictured: 1020 Lake Carillon Ln, Southlake ($3.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#4. Coppell

– Population: 41,645

– Median home value: $388,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,450 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $122,340

– Top public schools: Coppell High School (A+), Coppell Middle School – North (A+), New Tech High School at Coppell (A+)

– Top private schools: Coppell Montessori Academy (unavailable), Spanish Schoolhouse (unavailable), Primrose School of Coppell (unavailable)



– Pictured: 413 E Bethel School Rd, Coppell ($1.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#3. Cinco Ranch

– Population: 16,437

– Median home value: $373,600 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,375 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $141,752

– Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (A+), Cinco Ranch High School (A+), Beckendorff Junior High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Cinco Ranch Montessori School (unavailable)



– Pictured: 21306 Crystal Greens Dr, Katy ($765,000, 5 bedrooms)

#2. The Woodlands

– Population: 113,819

– Median home value: $374,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,566 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $122,634

– Top public schools: College Park High School (A+), The Woodlands High School (A+), Creekside Forest Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: The John Cooper School (A+), The Woodlands Christian Academy (A+), The Woodlands Preparatory School (A+)



– Pictured: 74 E Shore Dr, The Woodlands ($5.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#1. Rollingwood

– Population: 1,532

– Median home value: $1,103,100 (93% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $193,750

– Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (A+), Westlake High School (A+), Cedar Creek Elementary School (A+)



– Pictured: 5004 Timberline Dr, Austin ($2.0 million, 3 bedrooms)