Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +7.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Dell Technologies (DELL)

– Last week price change: -1.5% (-$0.64)

– Market cap: $10.9 billion

– Headquarters: Round Rock

– Sector: Technology Hardware, Storage & Periphera

#29. Kinder Morgan (KMI)

– Last week price change: -1.4% (-$0.27)

– Market cap: $41.4 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#28. National Instruments Corp. (NATI)

– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.36)

– Market cap: $5.2 billion

– Headquarters: Austin

– Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments

#27. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.25)

– Market cap: $22.6 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Airlines

#26. Lennox International (LII)

– Last week price change: -0.5% (-$1.46)

– Market cap: $9.5 billion

– Headquarters: Richardson

– Sector: Building Products

#25. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

– Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.31)

– Market cap: $16.4 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#24. AT&T (T)

– Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.08)

– Market cap: $135.3 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

#23. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

– Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.60)

– Market cap: $9.3 billion

– Headquarters: San Antonio

– Sector: Regional Banks

#22. Camden Property Trust (CPT)

– Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.41)

– Market cap: $12.2 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Residential REITs

#21. Signify Health Class A (SGFY)

– Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.06)

– Market cap: $5.1 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Health Care Services

#20. Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

– Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.10)

– Market cap: $6.7 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Regional Banks

#19. Sysco Corp. (SYY)

– Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.59)

– Market cap: $43.1 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Food Distributors

#18. Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL)

– Last week price change: +1.0% (+$27.91)

– Market cap: $20.8 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#17. Service Corp. International/US (SCI)

– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.76)

– Market cap: $10.8 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

#16. Nexstar Media Group Class A (NXST)

– Last week price change: +1.6% (+$2.72)

– Market cap: $6.4 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Broadcasting

#15. CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

– Last week price change: +1.9% (+$0.54)

– Market cap: $18.7 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Multi-Utilities

#14. Waste Management (WM)

– Last week price change: +1.9% (+$3.02)

– Market cap: $66.2 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services

#13. HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)

– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$1.67)

– Market cap: $12.8 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#12. Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)

– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$3.66)

– Market cap: $53.1 billion

– Headquarters: San Antonio

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#11. Quanta Services (PWR)

– Last week price change: +2.9% (+$4.19)

– Market cap: $21.2 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Construction & Engineering

#10. KBR (KBR)

– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$1.49)

– Market cap: $7.0 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#9. Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)

– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$1.40)

– Market cap: $5.6 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Steel

#8. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

– Last week price change: +3.1% (+$3.95)

– Market cap: $44.3 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Household Products

#7. Globe Life (GL)

– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$4.01)

– Market cap: $11.1 billion

– Headquarters: Mckinney

– Sector: Life & Health Insurance

#6. Cheniere Energy (LNG)

– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$5.99)

– Market cap: $41.7 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#5. McKesson Corp. (MCK)

– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$13.52)

– Market cap: $52.4 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Health Care Distributors

#4. Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)

– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$4.36)

– Market cap: $16.2 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Gas Utilities

#3. Copart (CPRT)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$2.86)

– Market cap: $15.3 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Diversified Support Services

#2. GameStop Corp. Class A (GME)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$1.50)

– Market cap: $8.4 billion

– Headquarters: Grapevine

– Sector: Computer & Electronics Retail

#1. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

– Last week price change: +7.1% (+$8.03)

– Market cap: $5.2 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Health Care Services

