Dallas (KDAF) — Bella Flan is a Cuban bakery with a modern twist and Asian influences that’s also home to the Dallas Observer’s “Best Cuban Sandwich”.

The Richardson bakery and cafe brings in influences from the family’s Cuban, Chinese and Vietnamese backgrounds, said owner, Siv Lopez.

The restaurant is a celebration of the blending of cultures, Lopez said.

In addition to cuban sandwiches, the restaurant serves Cuban flan, using a recipe passed down from Lopez’ husband’s side of the family.

Other customer favorites include the empanadas, tres leches cakes, Cuban lattes and pastelitos. If you’re really hungry, try the Bella Frita burger, which is a homemade smash burger dressed in garlic cilantro aioli and topped with hand shredded shoestring fries with sweet plantains on the side.

To check out the rest of the menu, visit the Bella Flan website.