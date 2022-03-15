DALLAS (STACKER) — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Texas using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Panola College (Carthage)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $6,820

#9. El Paso Community College (El Paso)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $4,673

#8. Alvin Community College (Alvin)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $10,917

#7. Palo Alto College (San Antonio)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $5,043

#6. McLennan Community College (Waco)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $6,835

#5. Amarillo College (Amarillo)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $6,005

#4. Lamar Institute of Technology (Beaumont)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $7,033

#3. San Jacinto College (Pasadena)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,858

#2. Northwest Vista College (San Antonio)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $5,352

#1. Texas State Technical College (Waco)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $10,247