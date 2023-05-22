AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lone State States is well known for some of its top-notch barbecue spots. After receiving more than 400 recommendations for the restaurant with the best barbecue in Central Texas, KXAN has compiled a list of ten locations most frequently mentioned.

“Pretty much anywhere in Central Texas will you find great bbq,” one viewer said. “If it’s not good, it won’t be here long.”

While many viewers said the best barbecue in Central Texas could be found in their own backyards, here are some of the best barbecue restaurants, according to viewers.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Terry Black’s was mentioned the most by viewers. The barbecue restaurant has two locations in Central Texas–one in Austin and another in Lockhart.

Lockheart is considered the “Barbecue Capital of Texas.”

Austin: 1003 Barton Springs Road

Lockhart: 900 N. Colorado St.

“Terry Blacks is a family favorite for us,” one viewer said.

“TERRY BLACK’s BBQ! All day!!!” another said.

“Nothing is better than pure unadulterated MEAT without sauces – just- juicy flavorful chin-dripping goodness!” a viewer said about the restaurant.

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

Coming in at a close second was Valentina’s. This restaurant was another viewer-favorite barbecue spot.

This Austin-based barbecue restaurant is located at 11500 Menchaca Road.

“After moving away from ATX to Michigan, Valentina’s is the one I miss the most. There are so many great ones, but that’s the one for me,” one viewer said.

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que

Cooper’s has four Central Texas locations, but the most popular seemed to be the one in Llano located at 604 W Young Street.

“I always like Cooper’s in Llano, Texas,” a viewer said.

Other locations include:

Austin: 217 Congress Ave.

New Braunfels: 125 TX-337 Loop

College Station: 3055 Earl Rudder Fwy. South

Billy’s Pit BBQ

This Bastrop-based barbeque restaurant was another fan favorite. Billy’s Pit BBQ is located at 110 State Hwy. 71.

“I stop at Billy’s every time I roll through Bastrop, and have been doing so since the early 90’s. The brisket quality has been consistent for decades,” one viewer said.

Franklin Barbecue

Franklin’s, located at 900 E. 11th St., was praised by numerous viewers for its exceptional barbecue, with many saying the Austin-based spot has the best brisket.

“Franklin is the only serious answer to this question,” one viewer said. “Lots of other great options, but there’s only one ‘best’ and it’s him.”

“Franklin’s is so much better than any bbq place in TX! Not even a contest,” another viewer agreed.

“Franklins is the brisket standard,” a viewer said about the restaurant.

Black’s Barbecue

Black’s Barbecue received many shout-outs. The barbeque restaurant has four Central Texas locations, with restaurants in Lockhart, Austin, New Braunfels and San Marcos. The location in Lockhart seemed to be the most popular.

“Black’s in Lockhart (the original family not terry blacks),” a viewer said.

“Only the ORIGINAL blacks bbq!!” another viewer agreed.

Lockhart: 215 N. Main St.

Austin: 3110 Guadalupe St.

New Braunfels: 936 TX-337 Loop

San Marcos: 510 Hull St.

Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue

This Pflugerville-based barbeque restaurant has grabbed the attention of some viewers with its food options. Brotherton’s is located at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Suite 105.

“Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue is the best!”

“BROTHERTONS,” we can only imagine one viewer shouted.

City Market

City Market in Luling also had many positive comments. The barbeque restart is located at 633 E. Davis St.

“I’ll say it again for the ones in the back….LULING CITY MARKET!” one viewer said.

“Luling city market. Hands down, best ribs I’ve ever had,” another agreed.

Stiles Switch BBQ

Stiles Switch has two Central Texas locations–one in Cedar Park and another in Austin.

“Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew hands down,” a viewer said about the barbeque restaurant.

Cedar Park: 800 W. Whitestone Blvd. Suite A1

Austin: 6610 N. Lamar Blvd.

InterStellar BBQ

InterStellar BBQ is one of Austtin’s newer barbeque spots, but it has quickly become a fan favorite. The restaurant is located at 12233 RM 620 N., Suite 105.

“InterStellar BBQ without a doubt,” a viewer said.

Honorable mentions:

Snow’s BBQ in

Burnt Bean Company in

Kreuz Market in

Louie Mueller Barbecue in

Not all viewers took the question seriously. Some viewers jokingly recommended the McRib from McDonald’s, and one person joked, “Have you had baby back ribs from Chili’s?”