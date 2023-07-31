DALLAS(KDAF)—In North Texas, high temperatures are expected to reach 103-110 degrees today and Tuesday. There is a greater risk of wildfires due to the hot tempertures this week.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot conditions will persist through Tuesday with high temperatures between 103-110 degrees both days. The heat along with low afternoon humidity and increasing winds will lead to a continued threat of grass fires across the region”.

It is recommended that you avoid any outdoor activities that could result in a fire starting.

NWS Fort Worth said,”Persistent hot and dry conditions will lead to an elevated fire threat through the week, primarily along and west of the I-35 corridor. Avoid any outdoor activities that could lead to fire starts!