DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday marks the start of Memorial Day weekend for many Dallasites!

Friday will be filled with warm weather leading up to a somewhat cautious Memorial Day Weekend. “Highs will be in the 80s across our area today with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the east,” NWSFort Worth said.

On Saturday, scattered storms and heavy rain are expected to begin Saturday evening. However, some areas will remain dry!

NWSFort Worth said, “There are chances for isolated/scattered showers and storms over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, but it won’t be a washout and many areas will remain dry. A couple of strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Highs will be in the 80s.”