DALLAS (KDAF) — Last weekend came with perfect weather and only a sprinkle of rain in certain parts of Dallas. Tuesday, the rain has returned and will bring small hail and gusty winds.

NWSFort Worth said, “Scattered showers and storms are expected across the region again this afternoon and evening. While the threat of severe weather is low, some storms may contain gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will warm into the mid-80s to low 90s with variable winds around 5 mph.”

The storm will be arriving Tuesday, later in the afternoon, once in effect we could experience mild hail and gusty winds.

After Tuesday’s expected rainfall we can expect high temperatures from the upper 80s throughout the week.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A warming trend is expected from mid-week through early next week with high temperatures from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. An increase in humidity will allow afternoon heat index values to climb to the triple digits in some locations Friday through Monday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible each day with the best chances during the afternoon. Make sure to stay weather aware and to practice heat safety!”