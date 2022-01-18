DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is a big concern for many people and families living in the United States of America. So, what city is safest? CCTV Camera World took a look at the total crime rate in 7,000 cities across the U.S. in 2020 and was able to rank them off of that data. The total crime rate is gauged on all crimes (violent, property, etc.)

First, a look at the cream of the crop, CCTV Camera World found that Wayland, Massachusetts is the safest city in America, the state of New York has 10 of the top 25 safest cities, and El Paso, San Diego, and NYC are the three safest among larger cities.

Amongst the top 25, lies Bangs, Texas with a total crime rate of 65.88. Wayland, Mass. has a total crime rate of 7.22, which tops the list.

Texas didn’t stop there though, among large cities with a population of 500,000-plus, El Paso is ranked first with a total crime rate of 1,557.59, with Fort Worth ranked ninth at 3,274.20 — California landed four cities in the top ten of this category.

Texas was also no stranger when it comes to mid-sized cities with a population between 150,000 and 500,000 — Frisco (1,057.73 total crime rate) and McKinney (1,070.39 total crime rate) ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Florida, California also had two or more in the top ten of this list.

Among the top 100 safest cities in America, Texas landed six cities on the list: Bangs (24), Tioga (44), San Augustine (54), Jourdanton (79), Woodsboro (88), and Collinsville (96).

The top 10 safest cities were:

Wayland, Mass. Northport, N.Y. Milton, Wis. Homer, N.Y. Coxsacki, N.Y. Durham, N.Y. New Hanover, N.J. Pine Plains, N.Y. Rangely, Colo. Colstrip, Mon.

For a look at the full report of the safest cities in the U.S. and some tips to keep your home and family safe, click here.