DALLAS(KDAF)-BackstageOL’s Dave Morales recently had the opportunity to sit down with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish to discuss their new movie, ‘Haunted Mansion.’

The film, which is based on the popular Disneyland attraction of the same name, promises to be a thrilling and spooky adventure.

During the interview, Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her iconic roles in horror films such as ‘Halloween,’ shared her excitement for the project. She expressed her love for the original Disneyland ride and how it influenced her decision to join the cast.

Tiffany Haddish, known for her comedic performances in films like ‘Girls Trip,’ brought her signature humor to the interview. She spoke about her experience working on a horror-comedy and how it allowed her to explore a different genre. Haddish also mentioned the camaraderie on set and how she enjoyed collaborating with her co-stars and the creative team.

IMBD said, “A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts”.

The movie is now released and in theaters so make sure to take the family to share the constant laughs and scares.