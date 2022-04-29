DALLAS (KDAF) — Down in Austin, someone has become a very, very happy camper. That is, if they camp, regardless a resident from Longhorn country just claimed a big seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery says a resident of Austin has claimed a $1 million win off of the scratch ticket game, $1,000,000 Ultimate. It was purchased at Bread Basket on Menchaca Road.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. The Texas Lottery says, “This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Ultimate offers more than $233.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.62.”