DALLAS (KDAF) — In the land of the Longhorns in Central Texas, a resident has their horns up high after claiming a seven-figure win from a scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket.

A resident from the great city of Austin will soon see their bank account climb to new heights after winning $1 million off of the scratch ticket game, Million Dollar Loteria.

That ticket was purchased at C-Mart on Research Boulevard. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the seventh of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game

are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.”