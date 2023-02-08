DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of state capitals, what comes to mind? Have you ever thought about making one your home, if so, what state capital is the best in America?

A study conducted by WalletHub found 2023’s best state capitals to make your home, and as on-brand as ever, everything is bigger in Texas.

“Since state capitals are the seat of each state’s government, they can also be very hectic and politically-charged environments. Naturally, safety is one big consideration when deciding whether to live in a state capital – from its preparedness to deal with violence to its healthcare system and other considerations like traffic fatalities,” the study said.

When it comes to the best state capitals in the country, Austin, Texas takes the No. 1 spot as it’s ranked:

9th in affordability

1st in economic well-being

2nd in quality of education & health

9th in quality of life

Here’s a look at the top 10 best state capitals in the US:

Austin Raleigh Madison Boise Lincoln Salt Lake City Concord Denver Atlanta Columbus