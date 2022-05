DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s official, the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup has been officially released on Twitter.

After partial lineups leaked on Twitter, the official Twitter account for the festival (@aclfestival) posted the full lineup, and this year has a lot of big names.

Some standouts include:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

SZA

Flume

Kacey Musgraves

Paramore

Lil Nas X

For the full lineup, look below.