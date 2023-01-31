DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant.

The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.

“In this case, butter gives croissants their signature flaky, luscious layers that melt in your mouth. If you don’t end up with slightly greasy fingers, then you didn’t eat a proper croissant,” National Today said.

So, where can you find the best shops with the best croissants in America? Well, we checked out a report from Food & Wine that just so happened to highlight the top spots in the country, and a Texas shop cracked into the list.

Austin’s La Patisserie was ranked in the top 16 at No. 7. Food & Wine had this to say about the pride of Austin:

“Chemical engineer-turned-baker Soraiya Nagree took the leap into pastry more than a decade ago, and after launching her successful brand Luxe Sweets, opened the first La Pâtisserie in 2010. Today, she and head pastry chef Lezlie Gibbs run two shops, selling all manner of pastries, macarons, and of course croissants. From start to finish, each croissant takes three days — “a true labor of love,” Nagree calls it — whether a classic butter or a pain au chocolat, almond croissant, or rotating miniature croissants.” Food & Wine