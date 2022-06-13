COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (KXAN) — At least seven Texas residents were among the 31 members of Patriot Front, an avowed white supremacist and fascist group, arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, over the weekend, charged with conspiracy to riot at a LGBTQ+ Pride event.

Authorities say they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

“They came to riot downtown,” said Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White at a news conference following the arrests.

According to records from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, seven men arrested that day and charged with criminal conspiracy have residences in Texas.

Those Texans include Josiah Daniel Buster, Connor Patrick Moran, Kieran Padraig Morris, Thomas Ryan Rousseau, Steven Derrick Tucker, Graham Jones Whitsom and Robert Benjamin Whitted.

These booking images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office show the 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front who were arrested after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear near an LGBTQ pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Top row, from left, are Jared Boyce, Nathan Brenner, Colton Brown, Josiah Buster, Mishael Buster, Devin Center, Dylan Corio, and Winston Durham. Second row, from left, are Garret Garland, Branden Haney, Richard Jessop, James Julius Johnson, James Michael Johnson, Connor Moran, Kieran Morris and Lawrence Norman. Third row, from left, are Justin O’leary, Cameron Pruitt, Forrest Rankin, Thomas Rousseau, Conor Ryan, Spencer Simpson, Alexander Sisenstein and Derek Smith. Bottom row, from left, are Dakota Tabler, Steven Tucker, Wesley Van Horn, Mitchell Wagner, Nathaniel Whitfield, Graham Whitsom and Robert Whitted. (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Rousseau’s booking information matches the same name and age of the man who founded a Patriot Front chapter near Dallas. His mug shot also matches previous photos of the Patriot Front leader. The Southern Poverty Law Center also identified Rousseau as the Patriot Front leader and says he was also involved in the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

This booking image provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Rousseau, who was arrested on June 11, 2022 in downtown Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Rousseau was arrested along with other members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an LGBTQ pride event Saturday, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Rousseau, of Grapevine, Texas, has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the group’s founder. (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, via AP)

Patriot Front founder Thomas Ryan Rousseau leads his group as they march with anti-abortion activists during the 49th annual March for Life rally on January 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The rally draws activists from around the country who are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to the Associated Press, no attorney was listed for him online and when it called phone numbers associated with him, they weren’t answered.