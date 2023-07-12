Dutch Digital Artist, Ard Gelinck imagined what it would be like for celebs to meet their younger selves, and the results have since gone viral.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you could have a conversation or hang out with your younger self what would you say, how would you feel?

A majority of people would say that would love it if they could travel back and have that opportunity. Well, Dutch Digital Artist, Ard Gelinck imagined what it would be like for celebs to meet their younger selves, and the results have since gone viral.

By photoshopping celebs with versions of their younger selves, some look so realistic causing many to do a double take before aimlessly scrolling to the next one.

He has been able to shock many with his work with pictures featuring icons, like Tina Turner, Sir Paul McCartney and even Texas native Beyonce Knowles.

Here are some of our favorites that popped out to us for sure:

Credit: @ardgelinck / Daniel LaRusso Credit: @ardgelinck / Lionel Richie Credit: @ardgelinck / Beyonce Credit: @ardgelinck / Tom Hanks Credit: @ardgelinck / Leo DiCaprio Credit: @ardgelinck / Madonna Ard mentions in each of his posts of fan art or as he calls it, “fan Ard” that each digital rendition is a set of two photos taken from different photographers. “All posted edits are my own creative thoughts and are well meant and are all made out of love & respect for the artists and the photographers,” he mentions on each post.

For a complete gallery of all of Gelinck ‘s work, visit his Instagram.