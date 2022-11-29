SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head on Thanksgiving night.

Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested Sunday on charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury; theft Mail ID; burglary of a building; evading arrest/detention and criminal trespass, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:50 p.m. Thursday, authorities received a call of a shooting at the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass. Upon arrival, authorities found the front door open and could hear someone inside having difficulty breathing, the sheriff’s office stated.

Once inside, deputies found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators filed a warrant for Shaw’s arrest and he was taken into custody three days later, authorities said.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming in this case due to the death of the victim,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media.