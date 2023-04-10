EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–All month long, we will be showcasing our Remarkable Women finalists, nominated for making a difference in their communities. NBC 10’s Scarlett Gully introduces us to Arnitera Meeks who has made a difference in her community.

“I took one simple task, walking, and created a movement that has inspired women to take charge of their health,” explains Meeks.

Arnitera Meeks is the founder of Women Moving Forward, a group created in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic, that motivates women to take charge of their health.

The group started with six members and now stands in strong support at 50 members in 2023.

Meeks says she takes her role as the leader seriously by keeping the organization’s mission at the forefront.

“We strive to improve our health and well-being to enhance our quality of life for a better tomorrow so together we are doing that,” added Meeks.

The group does more than work on their own physical health, they give back to the same community that supports them.

“We have given donations to the Salvation Army Life Church Hospice, the Orlando Reeve Foundation, and so many other organizations here in the city.”

Meeks has big goals for her organization, expressing plans to open a facility geared around women’s health but until that happens, she hopes to continue welcoming more members.

“Please come out and walk. Take control of your health. Be a better person and help change this health crisis that we have,” said Meeks.

You can reach Meeks for more details about Women Moving Forward at 870-314-2217.