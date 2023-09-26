ARLINGTON, TX (KDAF) — Arlington families and school children celebrate good times and the completion of the Berry Elementary School campus renovation – replacing the 66-year-old original campus.

To christen the new school grounds, Arlington Independent School District welcomed Sir Earl Toon of Kool and the Gang to perform the band’s mega-hit, ‘Celebration’ and others.

For years, Toon has made it his mission, whenever possible, to give back to children. Throughout his performance, he had many words of encouragement for Berry Elementary School families present and future.

After his Berry Elementary school visit, Toon says he’s confident the students at the school are destined for greatness.

“The name ‘Berry’ – B-E-R-R-Y, the juice is very sweet in here,” Toon said. “Look at this room – this is the strings room. This is what they’re doing – outside of the box.

Everyone from students to staff got down on it, cherished the moment and admired their new school facilities.