DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be the massive $790 million Mega Millions jackpot, but it’s a jackpot win nonetheless and we don’t think this North Texas resident will be complaining one bit about their big win.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Arlington has recently claimed a $7.25 million jackpot from the game Lotto Texas. When this top-prize-winning ticket was bought, the purchaser chose the cash value option and the winner will receive exactly $4,632,166.56 before taxes.

The claimant of this over $4.6 million prize chose to remain anonymous. The Arlington resident’s ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn 7, 10, 23, 34, 46 and 47. That ticket was purchased at Circle K on Valley View Lane in the city of Irving.

The lottery says, “Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.”