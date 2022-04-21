DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday, April 21 marks 186 years since the Victory at San Jacinto.

That battle, won by Texas, was one of the decisive victories which helped Texas win its independence from Mexico. Be sure to check out the full story of the Battle of San Jacinto from the Texas State Historical Association here.

Texas Attorney General’s Office says, “Today, we remember the spirit and sacrifice of those who fought heroically for #Texas Independence. #SanJacintoDay“

Senator Ted Cruz says, “Today marks the anniversary of the battle of San Jacinto, where General Sam Houston won a decisive victory securing Texas’ independence and freedom from Mexico! May God continue to bless Texas! #HappySanJacintoDay“