AMBER Alert discontinued for boy last seen in Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Beeville Police Department was searching for a 9-year-old boy last seen Sunday night and a woman accused in his abduction. The AMBER Alert has since been discontinued.

Beeville police said the boy was last seen in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street around 10:23 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities were also looking for a woman in connection with his abduction. She was last heard from in Beeville and last seen driving a stolen green 2014 Chevy Sonic.

Example of green 2014 Chevy Sonic

Beeville is located in between San Antonio and Corpus Christi.