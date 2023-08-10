There will be shopping, fun, games, raffles, giveaways and so much more. Bring your family and friends and get ready for an awesome time you definitely don't want to miss!

DALLAS (KDAF) – The mouthwatering Summer Street Food Festival in Parker, TX is coming with 20-plus food trucks and more.

“This event will entertain 20+ Food trucks along with 30+ Food Vendors. You can enjoy the best Street Food Dallas DFW has to offer. There will be a wide variety of different cuisines & desserts to choose from. Delicious!,” the event stated.

There will also be 200 different vendors from electronics to jewelry on Aug. 19 during the festival. Two DJs will also be spinning records all night long with one main stage located inside and another outside on the festival grounds.

