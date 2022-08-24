DALLAS (KDAF) — Jackpot! No matter the size jackpots are one of the greatest words associated with winning big and that’s true for a Texas resident Wednesday morning.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 top prize-winning All Or Nothing ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in South Texas. The ticket was able to match all 12 of the winning numbers from the August 23 evening drawing to win the $250K payday.

That ticket was sold at Bryan’s Stop-N-Shop on North Smith in Hebbronville. The ticket was not a Quick Pick, so good on this player for the number guesses of their lives! “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

In total there were over 5,000 winners in the Lone Star State from this drawing that won at least $2 and as much as $250K.