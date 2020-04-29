Alcohol-to-go may be here to stay in Texas, says Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KDAF) – When restaurants and bars were required to shut down in response to the coronavirus, the Texas Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (TABC) allowed businesses with the proper permits to sell alcohol-to-go.

Initially, the to-go exception was only for the duration of Governor Abbott’s March 13 disaster proclamation, intended to offer some support for bars and restaurants. With Abbott allowing businesses and restaurants to reopen with limited capacity on Friday, what’s to come of the to-go services?

On Tuesday, Abbott tweeted some hopeful news for those who like their booze mobile.

He says “Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”

The TABC has not yet said if the sales will continue.

