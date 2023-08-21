"All the latest releases, all the classics you love, all for just $4 a pop. It’s kind of like a time machine for your wallet, and it’s pretty much the perfect excuse to escape the heat for a nice day of A/C and awesome movies," The Alamo Drafthouse said.

The video above is an unrelated upcoming promotional event.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Attention all movie buffs this one’s for you!

Did you know that Cinema Day is right around the corner, marking the date for Aug. 27. Alamo Drafthouse wants to celebrate with moviegoers by stepping in time.

“The year is 1994. THE LION KING and PULP FICTION rule the box office and all it cost to see them was $4. It was a great year for cinema, so we’re bringing a little slice of ‘94 to ‘23 – specifically the ticket prices,” Drafthouse said.

This is the perfect time to see a movie… or two or three of those that you missed or want to relive! Tickets go on sale Aug. 22.

See what’s playing during Cinema Day here!