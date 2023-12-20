The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new dating app called Volar, lets you use an AI Avatar that you design and train to take the hassle out of dating and essentially do it for you.

You create your AI Avatar based on your personality, tastes and preferences. The app launched in Austin and has users communicate with other AI as an introduction to finding the best matches.

Only if they can get along and find chemistry does the app proceed to allow both parties to interact with the human connection.

It may sound like an episode out of Black Mirror, but Ben Chiang, the creator of Volar, has raised millions for the app, and has already become trendy among UT students and Austin’s techies.

For now, since the app’s launch, it’s only available in Austin. For more information, visit their website.