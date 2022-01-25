DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a little Do-si-do? Well, the time has come for Girl Scout cookies to be stocked in pantries across America and Google Trends show a certain cookie remains top-searched and a newcomer is creating buzz.

TeamSubjectMatter.com took a look at what Girl Scout cookies have been taking over people’s searches in the past week.

According to Google, not only are Thin Mints the most-searched Girl Scout cookie of all time, but they keep the top spot from this past week in America. Texas is no different, Thin Mints reign supreme in terms of search, but a new cookie is popping up, Adventurefuls.

In Dallas, Adventurefuls take the top spot followed by Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and Trefoils. Austin had a slightly different search with Adventurefuls at the top spot but Thin Mints were second followed by Tagalongs, Toast-Yay! and Do-si-dos.

