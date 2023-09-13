The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tone Bell is an actor, writer, producer, and comedian who recently co-starred in Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which is currently available on Hulu.

Tone’s other recent projects include Universal’s Little, in which she co-starred with Issa Rae, Regina Hall, and Marsai Martin. As well as Dog Day, in which she co-starred with Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Rob Corddry, and Adam Pally.

The actor will be performing at the Dallas Comedy Club on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. For various ticket times and dates, click here to purchase.