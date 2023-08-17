The video above is an unrelated upcoming promotional event.
DALLAS (KDAF) — In Dallas, there are always new restaurants popping up on the scene. Well, add this one to your list! Fast food restaurant Noodles & Co. is bringing its unique noodle dishes to D-Town.
Syed Ahmad secured a four-unit agreement to launch Noodles & Company stores in Dallas, including Denton, Rockwell and Collin surrounding areas. In the future expect to see 20 Noodles & Company restaurants in the Dallas area.
“We look forward to Noodles & Company entering these markets, along with welcoming Paven, Navi and Syed to the Noodles family. They are seasoned operators who share our team’s values and have a great track record of bringing restaurant brands to new regions,” Noodles & Company CEO Dave Boennighausen said via Verdict Foods.
An official opening date has not been announced. For more information on Noodles & Company, visit their website.