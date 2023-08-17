Noodles & Co. is expected to open sometime in 2023 or 2024. An official date has not been announced.

The video above is an unrelated upcoming promotional event.

DALLAS (KDAF) — In Dallas, there are always new restaurants popping up on the scene. Well, add this one to your list! Fast food restaurant Noodles & Co. is bringing its unique noodle dishes to D-Town.

Syed Ahmad secured a four-unit agreement to launch Noodles & Company stores in Dallas, including Denton, Rockwell and Collin surrounding areas. In the future expect to see 20 Noodles & Company restaurants in the Dallas area.

“We look forward to Noodles & Company entering these markets, along with welcoming Paven, Navi and Syed to the Noodles family. They are seasoned operators who share our team’s values and have a great track record of bringing restaurant brands to new regions,” Noodles & Company CEO Dave Boennighausen said via Verdict Foods.

An official opening date has not been announced. For more information on Noodles & Company, visit their website.