DALLAS (KDAF) — Nail Bloom in Dallas is open seven days a week, but what sets it apart from many nail salons is its hours.

If you’re the type to get off work late, don’t fret, this nail salon is open til midnight. The nail salon has an up to date nail care products paired with a complementary bar.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live the salon life, and that’s why everything we do – from our hours of operation to our pricing to our customer service – is designed to make that possible. We understand the importance of self-care and believe that taking time to pamper yourself should be part of a healthy lifestyle,” their website read.

