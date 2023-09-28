CLEBURNE, Tx (KDAF) — Inside an unsuspecting greenhouse in Cleburne, Texas is an enormous 62,500 square-foot facility where thousands of leafy greens and herbs grow. This space is home to the Eden Green Technologies vertical farm – a one-of-a-kind automated hydroponic system that supplies each plant with everything they need to grow to their fullest potential.

Eden Green focuses on leafy greens and herbs, including romaine lettuce, basil, rosemary and hundreds of other plant varieties.

“Vertical farming makes sense for us because we combine vertical farming with a greenhouse,” Aaron Fields, Vice President of Agriculture. “Traditional vertical farming is done indoors, it increases the density of the plants you can put out over a small footprint which is fantastic both for efficiency and effectiveness for your food to market.”

Here in Texas, don’t often have issue getting enough sunshine. Using their patented hydroponic system, Eden Green is able to cooperate with Mother Nature to bring out the best in their products.

Aaron Fields, Eden Green Technology’s Vice President of Agriculture, inspects the roots on one of his teams’ thousands of plants they grow each week.

“In a warehouse, it takes a lot of energy,” Fields said. “It’s not totally sustainable – it can be very expensive. In a greenhouse, we get to use all the best parts of nature and cooperate with nature to grow bigger, better plants with less energy.”

While there’s a whole lot of farmland here in Texas, Eden Green saw an opportunity to open their facilities in Cleburne – an area not traditionally used for farmland – to get their food to homes around the region.

“By being able to condense our plants, grow more in a smaller footprint, we can do this really close to whomever needs food and get it to you quicker and fresher,” Field said.

The Eden Green Technology facility is located within a mile of Walmart’s Cleburne Distribution Center – where trucks bring Eden Green products to Walmarts all over North Texas and Oklahoma.

Each plant is so fresh and clean, they can be picked off the vine and immediately snacked upon. Landon Wexler demonstrates in the photo above.

“We focus on leafy greens – butterhead lettuce, Boston Bibb lettuce – a good sandwich leaf, hamburger leaf,” Fields said. “We also have fantastic romaine – it’s crunchy, crispy, it’s got a great midrib, it’s green. We have fruits and vegetables, herbs you can cook with – about 12 varieties.”

You can find Eden Green products at your local North Texas Walmart store.