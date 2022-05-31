DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever wondered what are some of the best neighborhoods around Dallas-Fort Worth, you’re probably like most people wanting to move to or around North Texas.
Niche has put together a list of the 2022 Best Neighborhoods to Live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, “Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources.”
Let’s take a look at some of their findings:
- Cottonwood Creek South
- Heights Park
- Canyon Creek South
- Timberbrook
- Preston Highlands
- Canyon Creek North
- Greenwood Hills
- Campbell Green
- Douglass Community
- Arapaho
- Prestonwood
- Greenland Hills
- Lakeview Heights
- Wilshire Heights
- Sherrill Park North/Foxboro Addition
For more from Niche’s list, click here.