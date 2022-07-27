DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to pop out the credit card and give it a good ole’ swipe when your debit card funds are running low; which means it’s fairly easy to rack up some credit card debt the more you swipe.

Well, WalletHub put together a study looking at 2022’s rankings of states with the highest and lowest credit card debt and they said, “At the beginning of 2022, Americans owed over $1 trillion in credit-card debt. Big debt increases during 2021 wiped out progress made from record-setting payoffs in 2020 made possible by stimulus checks.”

No one ever seeks to be in debt and it’s far too easy to get deeper and deeper into debt than it is to get yourself out of it unless you’re just ridiculously financially disciplined. Wallethub looked at TransUnion credit data to find the cost and time required to pay off balances across the U.S.

A quick look at the 10 highest & lowest:

1. Alaska 51. Mississippi 2. District of Columbia 50. Arkansas 3. Washington 49. West Virginia 4. Vermont 48. Iowa 5. Wyoming 47. Louisiana 6. Oregon 46. Tennessee 7. Montana 45. Kentucky 8. New Hampshire 44. Pennsylvania 9. Massachusetts 43. Ohio 10. Colorado 42. Hawaii Wallethub

The great state of Texas landed at No. 25 in the rankings with a median credit card debt of $2,404, a cost to pay off of -$212 and it takes 12 months and 24 days to pay it off. For the full findings of this study and more, click here.