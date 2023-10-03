The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Themed bars are becoming an exciting new trend in Dallas and this pop-up bar is making a name for itself.

Surf Camp in Downtown Dallas is a new beach theme, Cali surf club-inspired pop-up concept by Chef Nick Badvoninus. The beach-inspired bar is located in the historical East Quarter building.

Of course, the theme couldn’t be complete without drinks to match the vibes. The pop-up offers frozen daiquiris, froses, as well as cocktails like their Pepper Smash and Rip Tide Sour.

When it comes to food, they have everything from light snacks like hummus to Taquitos. As well as fresh sushi rolls like the Zephry, Dawn Patrol and North Shore rolls.