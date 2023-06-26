DALLAS (KDAF) — Two winners have claimed a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket in the Lone Star State!

“There were two top prize-winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Conroe and #ColoradoCity! #TexasLottery #Texas” the lottery tweeted.

The tickets matched all five winning numbers from the June 24 drawing (3, 7, 18, 23, and 24). One QuickPick was sold at a B&B One Stop in Colorado City and a non-QuickPick at a Conroe Country Store.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.