DALLAS(KDAF)—OMG! This individual is probably smiling from ear to ear after becoming a millionaire overnight!

Texas Lottery reports an $8,000,000 win in Lotto Texas Extra from the drawing on June 17. The ticket was sold in Weatherford, Texas. “An $8 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Weatherford“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from Saturday, June 17 drawing, (2,5, 13, 16, 23, and 38). It was sold at Tiger Mart on 102 E Interstate 20; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”