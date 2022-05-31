DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say about South Texas… it’s probably a little hotter than North Texas, plus it’s got San Antonio which is pretty cool. They’ve also got a recent six-figure-winning lottery ticket sold down there as well.

A $500,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Texas Two Step’s Monday night drawing was sold in the South Texas city of Victoria, according to the Texas Lottery. The ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus number for the May 30th drawing to net the big win.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Sam Houston Drive in Victoria, and in case you were wondering, it was not a Quick Pick. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery says.