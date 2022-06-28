DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning $5 from your friend in a friendly bet is fun, winning $500 from a bet on a sports game is even more fun, but neither is as close to as much fun as winning $500,000.

Well, someone in East Texas will be one happy camper once they claim such a big prize from the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $500K jackpot-winning Texas Two-Step ticket was sold in Hemphill.

The ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus number to win the $500,000 prize. There were also 13 secondary prize winners who matched the four winning numbers from the June 23 drawing to win $1,500 each.

The $500K winning ticket was sold at CL & M Grocery Inc. on Highway 87 South in Hemphill; the ticket was a Quick Pick according to the Texas Lottery.