DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone’s eyes are keenly fixed upon the Mega Millions jackpot another popular lottery game is seeing its jackpot rise slowly but surely and a resident of the Lone Star State won a significant prize from the most recent drawing.

While no one won the jackpot for the July 27 Powerball drawing there was a winner in Texas that matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Powerball to notch a bonus to their bank account in the amount of $50,000. The winning numbers were 1, 25, 44, 55, 57 and the Powerball was 26.

In Texas, there were nearly 55,000 winners who won at least $4 and as much as $50,000. The next Powerball drawing is set for July 30 and the jackpot has risen to $170 million with a cash value of $100.5 million.

How do you win the jackpot? Match all five of the winning numbers with the Powerball and you could win yourself a cool $100 million-plus.